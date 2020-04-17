Finance 101: How to spend your stimulus check wisely

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are getting stimulus checks, but what’s the best way to spend this money now that we are faced with a recession? Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam joins us with his advice.

First, get your essentials covered – food, housing and medical costs. Next, think about savings; people should ultimately have 8 months to a year in savings covered.

Third, think about debt that needs to be paid down and finally, work on your assets. Is there a car that needs to be repaired or something fixed in your home? It’s a good idea to tackle those before they become a major problem.