Finance 101: Making a budget as a college student

(Mass Appeal) – Setting up a budget as a college student will pave the way for proper money management in the real world. Todd from Cambridge Credit joined us with some practical ideas on how students can begin.

According to Todd, when creating a budget while in college, one should:

Estimate your income and expenses Keep track of expenses Review where changes can be made

Todd also suggests that you never stop looking for ways to cut your education costs. Local business non-profits and even some of the organizations you join when you get to school may offer special grants and scholarships. Also, if you have a credit card, only use it for emergencies (and that does not include a pizza run). Consider working a campus job or part-time position off campus, make sure you go to class (not attending class is like throwing away money) and take advantage of on-campus services, like free programs and services for students at the school.