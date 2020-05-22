Finance 101: Money advice for new grads

(Mass Appeal) – Many recent graduates are thrilled to cash their first paycheck, but hold your horses! Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam, is joining us with some important financial advice.

First, create a basic budget and account for five spending categories: home, travel, debt, savings, and other. Next, prioritize your debt list and start off by paying high interest debts like credit cards.

Then, get your student loans in order – know what you have and what your options are. Finally, it’s never too early for working on establishing good credit.