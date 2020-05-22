1  of  3
Breaking News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests Ferry Street in Easthampton closed due to structure fire Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,632 tested positive

Finance 101: Money advice for new grads

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Many recent graduates are thrilled to cash their first paycheck, but hold your horses! Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam, is joining us with some important financial advice.

First, create a basic budget and account for five spending categories: home, travel, debt, savings, and other. Next, prioritize your debt list and start off by paying high interest debts like credit cards.

Then, get your student loans in order – know what you have and what your options are. Finally, it’s never too early for working on establishing good credit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today