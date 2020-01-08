Finance 101: Recovering from defaulted loans

(Mass Appeal) – One in four Americans have defaulted on their student loans and if you find yourself defaulting, Todd from Cambridge Credit is here with some sound advice to get you back on track.

Todd stated that first of all, defaulting can have some negative consequences: wage garnishment, bad credit rating and more. If you are not sure the status of your loan, you can check on line at Nslds.ed.gov or call the Default Resolution Group at 800-621-3115.

The Education Department offers three clear ways to recover from default: repayment, consolidation and rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is the ideal option because in most cases, it removes default from your credit report.