Finance 101: Repaying Federal student loans

It’s a hot topic with the presidential candidates because it’s an important one – Federal student loans and the repayment process. We asked our finance guru, Todd from Cambridge Credit Counseling, to give us repayment details and options.

Todd explained that there are several repayment options – some based on income – to help you manage your debt. Todd suggest advocating for yourself and making sure your whatever plan you choose is doable.

Todd mentioned you can additionally seek the help of a financial adviser, such as one from Cambridge Credit, who can really break down your entire budget and help you navigate the repayment process.