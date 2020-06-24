1  of  3
Breaking News
Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate
New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus
Armed robbery at gas station in Ludlow

Finance 101: Summer fun on a budget

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – While summer stretches ahead of us, it can seen like a daunting and expensive task to fill these dog days with fun activities. In today’s Finance 101, Todd from Cambridge Credit, shares with us wallet-friendly ideas for family fun.

Todd suggests thinking locally – find out what’s happening at your local library, explore local parks. Also spending a day at the lake is a load of fun and a one day fishing pass can be as low as $5.

For a little more, think about completing a project around the house. It’s a great way to spend time with your children and teach them a skill. There’s also hiking, visiting local museums and checking out the beach!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today