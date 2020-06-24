Finance 101: Summer fun on a budget

(Mass Appeal) – While summer stretches ahead of us, it can seen like a daunting and expensive task to fill these dog days with fun activities. In today’s Finance 101, Todd from Cambridge Credit, shares with us wallet-friendly ideas for family fun.

Todd suggests thinking locally – find out what’s happening at your local library, explore local parks. Also spending a day at the lake is a load of fun and a one day fishing pass can be as low as $5.

For a little more, think about completing a project around the house. It’s a great way to spend time with your children and teach them a skill. There’s also hiking, visiting local museums and checking out the beach!