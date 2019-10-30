1  of  3
Breaking News
Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed Health officials confirm second vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown
Closings and Delays
MassHire Springfield

Finance 101: Taking steps to improve your credit

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – No one wants to suffer the hardship of poor credit – especially when you are applying for a mortgage or a new car loan. But if you find yourself at the low end of a FICO score, there are ways to raise it. Todd, from Cambridge Credit, joined us in studio 1A with more.

According to Todd, your FICO score is the recognized authority in the credit scoring business. Scores range from 300-850 and anything 600 or below is considered poor, so the higher your number is, the better off you will be.

Tips to improve your score include paying on time – consider setting up an automatic payment schedule. Dispute any errors that you may see on your credit history and if possible, have them removed. Also keep in mind it may take years – even months – to see your credit go up, but a good credit score will save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories