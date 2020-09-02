Finance 101: Teaching your college student to create a budget

(Mass Appeal) – College students who learn how to create a budget tend to be more financially successful in the future. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam provided guidance on how to discuss and implement budgeting with a young adult.

When creating a budget for college there are are three things you need to do:

Estimate your income and expenses Keep track of expenses Review where changes can be made

Todd adds that students should consider working if they are overspending and taking advantage of on-campus services, like campus gyms, instead of paying for a membership elsewhere.