Finance 101: Teaching your college student to create a budget

(Mass Appeal) – College students who learn how to create a budget tend to be more financially successful in the future. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam provided guidance on how to discuss and implement budgeting with a young adult.
When creating a budget for college there are are three things you need to do:
- Estimate your income and expenses
- Keep track of expenses
- Review where changes can be made
Todd adds that students should consider working if they are overspending and taking advantage of on-campus services, like campus gyms, instead of paying for a membership elsewhere.