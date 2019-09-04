Finance 101: The Equifax Data Breach Settlement and what you need to know

Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
Was your information exposed during the Equifax Data Breach? Our friend Todd from Cambridge Credit joined us to tell us how to file a claim if your information got compromised.

Roughly 44% of the population had their information exposed and effected customers can file for a claim to get a cash payment.

To start the claim process, visit EquifaxBreachSettlement.com and you can file a claim for the time you spend handling the problem, the money you spend on the problem, and up to 25% of the cost of the identity protection products you bought.

