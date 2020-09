(Mass Appeal) – Fall is the perfect time for a financial check-up! Our financial guru, Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam, joined us with tips on how to make a spending assessment.

Todd said it’s important for people to estimate their expenses and income; journalize your expenses for 3 – 4 months, and review your expenses and make adjustments.

Todd also recommends getting your hands on your credit report – a copy can be downloaded at AnnualCreditReport.com.