(Mass Appeal) – Today’s Finance 101 focused on your FICO score. Todd, from Cambridge Credit in Agawam, joined us with everything you need to know to build a solid score.

Todd stated that the important factors that make up a score include 35% payment history, 30% amount owed, 15% length of history, 10% types of credit, and 10% new credit.

One of the best things people can do is pay their bills on time! Something they should avoid is opening too many new credit accounts.