(MASS APPEAL) – Probably one of the most important resolutions you can make is one to get your finances in order. And you don’t need the start of a new year to get back on track. Attorney Eric Kornblum joins us to talk about regaining your financial footing.

The Law Office of Eric Kornblum is located at 94 N Elm St Ste 402 in Westfield, MA. You can reach them at (413) 568-3900 or visit debtfreema.com.

Sponsored by: The Law Office of Eric Kornblum