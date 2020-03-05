1  of  2
Find it all at this weekend’s Western New England Spring Bridal Show

(Mass Appeal) – Get ready – the area’s largest one-day bridal show is taking place this Sunday, March 8 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Event producer Lisa Powers joined us to share the details.

According to Powers, this is a perfect event for someone getting married, bride, groom, bridesmaid or even mother of the bride, this is one-stop shopping. Caterers, venues, dresses, tents, cakes – you can see it all here.

Powers added that this year there will be a bridal fashion show with looks for the bride, bridesmaids and even the groom. There will also be food and cake tastings – even wedding band giveaways.

The Western New England Bridal Show is taking place Sunday, March 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St. in Springfield. For more information call 413-737-7555 or visit CJCEvents.com.

