(Mass Appeal) – Rays of Hope is celebrating their 30th Anniversary and today we’re highlighting their organization and the programs they contribute to that help so many in our local community. One of their Community Partners, Cancer House of Hope, receives grants to help fund programs and support the breast cancer survivors they serve. Joining me now to tell us more is Margaret Toomey, Program Director and Diane Darcy, survivor and Cancer House of Hope Participant.
Find out how the Cancer House of Hope can help you and your support group
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: