(Mass Appeal) – Axe throwing is a recreational activity that is growing in popularity. Annelise Townsend, owner of the Agawam Axe House, joined us to demonstrate how to stick an axe.

According to Townsend, axe throwing is not as difficult as it appears and it doesn’t take a lot of strength to actually stick the axe.

She added that many people are trying the sport and there are leagues and tournaments. It’s a fun way to spend time with friends.