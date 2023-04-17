(MASS APPEAL) – It’s prom season! Whether you’re attending your own, or as a date, the first thing on the to-do list is finding the perfect dress. I am joined by the owner of Going to the Chapel Dress Shop, Ellen Humphreys, to learn what’s trending this season.

Going to the Chapel Dress Shop

Going to the Chapel Dress Shop is offers 50% off retail prices of the latest trends in prom fashion. They do have special hours for those prom dress shopping. Those hours are as followed:

Wednesdays: 2:00pm – 7:00 pm

Thursdays: 2:00pm – 7:00pm

Fridays: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturdays and Sundays 12:00pm – 4:00 p.m.

All other dress shopping is done by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment by calling (860) 265-2011

You can also visit them online at chapeldresses.com or in person at 555 Enfield Street, Enfield, Connecticut.

Sponsored by: Going to the Chapel Dress Shop