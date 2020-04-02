Finding fashionable ways to re-purpose old jewelry

(Mass Appeal) – Do you have a stockpile of jewelry that you don’t use much? Malena Chipps, owner of Fancy That Antiques, joined us with some creative ways to turn your jewelry into trendy accessories.

Malena suggested saving your family’s religious charms and incorporating them into a stretchy beaded bracelet. Also, take a brooch or cameo and pin it to a piece of lace or ribbon and in no time you’ve got a trendy choker.

Finally, Malena took a plain fabric handbag and covered it in pins, giving it a whole new look.