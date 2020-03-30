Watch Live
Finding optimism during these trying times

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Leslie Saulsberry, founder and CEO of Safi-a, joined us to talk about how you can harness the power of positivity to create productive changes in your life.

According to Dr. Saulsberry, even though there’s not a lot we can control right now, we can control the way we react. Now is a time for self care and reflection; this time can be used to create a new perspective.

Dr. Saulsberry encourages us to use this time to make positive life changes – maybe prepare for a career shift or simply be more present with your family.

