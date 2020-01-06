Fireplace safety tips

(Mass Appeal) – Wood burning stoves and fireplaces are hard at work this time of year and if not cared for properly, it can be disastrous. CJ Bartone from the West Springfield Fire Department joined us with important safety tips.

According to Bartone, it’s smart to keep flammable materials away from the hearth and to keep a fire extinguisher near by. Also make sure your chimney is clean – creosote build up can be dangerous.

Also, make sure you are only burning seasoned wood. Burning waste paper and other products can be dangerous and build up creosote.