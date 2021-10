BOSTON (SHNS) _ A leak in their 275-gallon heating oil tank two years ago left Arlington resident Jay Eberle and his wife with about $10,000 in damage to their finished basement, plus a $12,000 bill for cleanup services, he told lawmakers Wednesday.

"We were told that we were lucky that no oil had leaked outside the basement because cleanup and environmental remediation costs could easily have run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars," Eberle told the Financial Services Committee.