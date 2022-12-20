(MASS APPEAL) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke, The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, and the Heritage State Park Department of Conservation and Recreation are excited to announce the return of First Night Junior. In a segment sponsored by the Children’s Museum at Holyoke and the Holyoke Merry Go Round, we are joined by Abigail Scanlon, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum at Holyoke to learn more about one of the most beloved events for children in the area.

24th Annual First Night Junior

The First Night Junior celebration takes place on Saturday, December 31st from 10:00am – 1:00pm at Holyoke Heritage State Park. Children can expect unlimited merry-go-round rides, live entertainment, admission to the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, as well as watch the ball drop at 12:50pm!

For tickets and more information visit holyokemerrygoround.org/tickets.

Sponsored by: The Children’s Museum at Holyoke and The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round