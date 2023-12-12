(MASS APPEAL) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke, along with the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, and the Mass DCR, are excited to once again host a beloved event… First Night Junior! I’m here with Abigail Scanlon, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, to learn more about this exciting event.

First Night Junior

First Night Junior will be held on Sunday, December 31st from 10:00am – 2:00pm at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, 221 Appleton Street in Holyoke.

Visit holyokemerrygoround.org/tickets for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.

Sponsored by: Holyoke Merry-Go-Round and The Children’s Museum at Holyoke