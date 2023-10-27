(Mass Appeal) – Imagine stepping into the Connecticut River in Northern Vermont at the Canadian border with the goal of swimming the entire 410 mile length of the river until you entered the Long Island Sound in Old Lyme, Connecticut? Well, my next guest, Kari Kastango, did just that. Kari is a Board member of Trustees of the Connecticut River Conservancy and the first person to swim the entire length of the Connecticut River. Also with us is Tim Lewis, also a board member and part of the Swim Support for Kari’s Journey.