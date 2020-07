(Mass Appeal) – It’s Fitness Friday and Elizabeth Lenart, from Elizabeth Lenart Fitness, joined us with a workout using glide discs. But here’s the clever thing – if you don’t have a glide disc at home, you can use either paper plates or wash cloths!

This full body work out has many advantages, said Lenart. It’s low-impact, but the desired results are the same – strength and conditioning!

Lenart showed us several moves, like reverse lunges, plie, a gliding disc burpee and more!