Fitness Friday: An ab-sculpting core workout

(Mass Appeal) – It’s not too hard to incorporate exercise into your quarantine routine, so we asked Laurent Vitrac, personal trainer and fitness expert of Next Fitness, to show us a workout designed to strengthen your core.

Vitrac started us out in the plank position, asking us to move our elbows slightly more forward than our shoulders to increase difficulty.

Then we moved to our backs and tried two different crunches. Vitrac emphasized that it’s important to exhale at the top of the crunch and keep your lower back pressed into the floor.