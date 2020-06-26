Fitness Friday: An al fresco workout using just your body weight

(Mass Appeal) – We took the workout outside WWLP today for Fitness Friday and expert personal trainer, Laurent Vitrac, from NEXT Fitness, led us on an intense routine using just your own body weight.

Vitrac mentioned that he has been conducting classes outside for people, making sure everyone is properly hydrated on hot days.

Vitrac lead us through a circuit that included squats, jump lunges, and jumping jacks. He also showed us some important stretches and gave some tips on how to prevent post-workout soreness.