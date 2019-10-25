Fitness Friday: Crunch time for abdominal muscles

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Fitness Friday, we were joined by personal trainer and fitness expert, Laurent Vitrac of NEXT Fitness, to learn different exercises to work your abdominal muscles.

Vitrac ran us through a sequence that started with touching elbow to opposite knee. Exercises got progressively more difficult, and Vitrac explained how to hollow your body, by keeping your chest and lower back on the floor while raising your head, neck and feet.

We closed with pike crunches, were you start in the hollow position and sit up quickly meeting chest to knees.