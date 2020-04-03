1  of  4
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Coronavirus peak coming, some health officials advise public to wear face masks, and why Dr. Fauci says all of US should be ordered to stay at home
Fitness Friday: Get your body moving with at home workout tips

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Now’s the time to keep moving – which burns calories and also helps keep your spirits up during these challenging times. Fitness expert Elizabeth Lenart joined us a few times for Fitness Friday, first to offer a five fitness tips and next to run through a ladder-style workout!

Lenart’s fitness tips include adding in daily exercise of any sort and not sitting for long periods of time; even set an alarm to get you up and keep you moving.

Last, she joined us live via Skype to run through ladder-style work out that includes jumping jacks, push ups, burpees and star jumps. It really gets your heart rate going!

