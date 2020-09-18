Fitness Friday: Join us for gym class!

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Fitness Friday, Elizabeth Lenart, from Elizabeth Lenart Fitness, joined us for gym class! She shared fun exercises for kids and adults alike, great ways to get up and away from your screens.

First, she showed us how toss a ball back and forth and build on a series of exercises – both a mental and physical challenge!

Then she assigned numbers to exercise moves and when she called out a number, we responded by doing the corresponding exercise. Lenart also suggested setting up a obstacle course in your yard and have a family field day!