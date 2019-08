(Mass Appeal)- Get ready to feel the burn! Personal trainer and fitness expert Laurent Vitrac shows us proper push-up form as well as an easier regression.

A diamond push-up works the tricep muscles. By bringing your hands closer together in your push-up, the triceps are targeted more than the chest.

Chest-to-ground push-ups make sure you get the full range of motion in your push-up.

Tempo push-ups include a delay at the start and end of the motion. That adds more core work to the exercise.