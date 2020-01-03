Fitness Friday: stroller workouts are a great way to exercise and connect with other parents

(Mass Appeal) – It can be tough to get out and exercise with a baby, but stroller fitness not only connects you with other local moms, but allows you to get exercise in, too. Fit4Mom’s Ali Anderson and Lindsey McKee joined us with their strollers and kids on Fitness Friday to explain.

According to McKee, the workouts engage both the parents and children. There is even time after the class for the children to make a craft after the workout. Anderson adds that her children enjoy and look forward to the class.

McKee emphasizes that the moms build a community during the classes and get some social support in addition to the physical fitness.