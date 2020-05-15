Fitness Friday: Tone up with a challenging barre workout

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Fitness Friday, Elizabeth Lenart, from Elizabeth Lenart Fitness, joined us to demonstrate a challenging barre workout you can do at home with just a chair and a broomstick (or exercise bar, if you have one).

Holding on the the back of the chair for stability, Lenart had us do several deep lunges, then hold and pulse – we felt the burn!

Next, we did the same repeat, hold and pulse pattern in a plie stance. Finally, using the bar, we did a pattern involving two plies and a one-legged stance for balance.