Elizabeth Lenart, from E Fitness, taught us her special “Ten” workout you can try at home.

Exercises used in the “Ten” workout:

> 1. Renegade rows

> 2. Push-ups

> 3. Mountain Climbers

> 4. Burpee

> 5. Sumo Squat with Bicep Curls

> 6.Heel Clicks

> 7. Push Press ( squat to shoulder press)

> 8. Jump Squats

> 9. Weights Side Lunge with Upright Row

> 10. Split Squats or Reverse Lunges