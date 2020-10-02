Fitness Friday: Yoga for back and neck strain

(Mass Appeal) – Spending to much time in front of the computer for work or learning can lead to a lot of strain and tension in your back and neck. Shelia Magalhaes, owner of HeartSong Yoga, joined us with some simple stretches.

Before going through the stretches, Magalhaes described the new safety practices in place in her studio. She added that those who don’t feel comfortable coming in are able to continue to take classes online.

Magalhaes showed us some easy, seated ways to do spinal twists. She also got us on our feet for triangle pose.