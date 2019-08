(Mass Appeal) – The start of school can mean the start of stress and anxiety for a lot of kids. Bonni-Lynne Sandler from HeartnSoul Yoga joined us to demonstrate a therapeutic yoga routine for kids.

Sandler brought in a group of children to join us in the studio for the routine, part of a curriculum she developed called “Care to Say Namaste.”

The routine includes moves to release frustration and to regulate breath.