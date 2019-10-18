Fitness Friday: Yoga to stretch and strengthen your spine and core

(Mass Appeal) – People sit too much these days – it’s likely you are sitting right now reading this! To combat all this sitting, Shelia Magalhaes of HeartSong Yoga joined us with moves to release the spine and strengthen the core.

Magalhaes took us through a routine, stretching your calves and back. We did part of a sun salutation and then some poses lifting feet, head, and neck off the floor.

Magalhaes noted that people often spend too time stressing about change and for the most part, everything does, in fact, change. Take the yoga to heart by being more flexible and not stressing too much about the inevitable.