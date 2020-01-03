Five helpful tips to make your life better in 2020

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Rob Robinson joined us with five tips on how to make your life better in 2020 by putting more positive energy in the world.

Tip number one, give up judgement and criticism because the negative you see in others, you strengthen in yourself. Tip two, give up complaining. Practice this actively when you find yourself doing something you’d normally complain about, like waiting in a long line. Instead, use that time positively for yourself.

Tip three, be a source of positive energy with other people in your life. Number four, learn to appreciate the simple things and life and tip five, make space for inner peace by letting go of grudges.