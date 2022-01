SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A new report finds fewer people are getting the booster shot and that is causing concern among health professionals.

According to the CDC, just 40 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose and it's a number that's holding steady. The average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of one million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week. While Massachusetts' booster rate is a little higher than the national average, at 46 percent, health experts are concerned about the low vaccination rate.