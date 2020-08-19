Five tips to help Millennials gain financial foothold

(Mass Appeal) – Millennials are having a rough go at it financially, especially in light of the hit they are taking now due to COVID. Certified financial educator Steve Siebold from HowMoneyWorks.com, joined us with five tips to help young people gain financial strength.

First, Siebold suggests that they learn how money really works – familiarize themselves with issues such as Compound Interest and the Rule of 72. Next, think of problems solving for employers rather than job hunting. Think like they do and approach them with solutions in mind.

Ask your boss for more responsibility, not more money and consider renting a room rather than an apartment or house. Finally, sell off any non-revenue producing assets you have.