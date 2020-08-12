Five tips to help repair your relationship

(Mass Appeal) – With many people sharing close quarters during the quarantine, big arguments are bound to crop up. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling and Associates, joined us with five steps to help repair a relationship.

Step one is to share your feelings and step two is to share perceptions and point of view. This helps build empathy and trust between partners.

Three is to discuss any triggers that may have come up. Triggers could be bothering old relationship wounds that have not healed. Four, take responsibility for your role in an argument. Finally, number five is to create constructive plans to make it better the next time.