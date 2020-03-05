Flag Fables Home: The perfect place for gifts and seasonal decor

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal had the opportunity to visit Flag Fables Home in West Springfield to get a look at what’s new in gifts and seasonal decor.

President Wendy Diamond met us there and showed us a lovely “home” sign that can change with the seasons and the holidays – one of the most popular items in the store. It would make a great wedding or house warming gift. Then she showed us a new collection of artwork from a talented artist that comes in various sizes. Finally, we got the chance to see all the St. Patrick’s Day decorations – from art, to mailbox covers to flags – Flag Fables Home has it all.

Flag Fables Home is located at 1285 Riverdale Street in West Springfield. You can also reach them at 800-257-1025 or FlagFables.com.

Segment sponsored by Flag Fables.