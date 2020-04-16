Fly over to New England Air Museum’s website for online content

(Mass Appeal) – The New England Air Museum is closed to visitors right now, but the museum has moved online in the meantime. They’ve created the brand new NEAMatHome section of their website which includes a wealth of content to explore. Amanda Goodheart Parks is the Director of Education at New England Air Museum gives us an overview and shows us two easy projects for the kids.

Virtual tours, hands-on activities, and much more can be found at https://www.neam.org/shell.php?page=neamathome

The museum has moved their popular Space Expo to a new date of August 15th.

You can visit New England Air Museum online at www.neam.org. The museum has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized as it prepares to re-open on May 20th. The museum is located at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, CT.

Segment sponsored by New England Air Museum