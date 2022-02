BOSTON (SHNS) - Black restaurant owners and legislators called for more relief funding as they kicked off the fifth annual Boston Black Restaurant Challenge Tuesday morning, a month-long campaign intended to boost awareness of Black-owned eateries in the greater Boston area.

The restaurant industry as a whole has suffered throughout the pandemic as COVID forced businesses to implement social distancing measures, reduce capacities, and at some points close entirely. Over the past two years, thousands of restaurants have boarded up as economic pressures forced them out of business.