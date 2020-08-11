Food Bank seeing an increase in need

(Mass Appeal) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has seen a marked increase in demand for it’s services, including many people who are new to the program. Director of Programs, Christina Maxwell, joined us with more.

According to Maxwell, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has found way to help people with food insecurities through the pandemic, including the mobile food bank and the brown bag program for seniors.

For more information on the Food Bank and how they can help, visit FoodBankWMa.org.