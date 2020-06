(Mass Appeal) – Times are hard for a lot of people right now and basic necessities like food are in high demand, especially for the veterans and senior citizens of Hampden County. If you have the means to help, there is a food drive taking place this weekend.

Dave Babine, of Monson Savings Bank, is the organizer of a food drive taking place at the Monson Savings Bank’s 100 Post Office Park Wilbraham location in partnership with Pro – Shred and the Salvation Army of Springfield.