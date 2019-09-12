Food preservation quiz with the Center for EcoTechnology

Valeria Bridgewater and Olivia Horwitz, from the Center for EcoTechnology, tested our food preservation knowledge with a true/false quiz.

See if you can answer these five questions:



1. True or False? You should keep asparagus in your refrigerator to keep it fresh.

2. True or False? You should always wash your produce right when you get home from the grocery store.

3. True or False? Dairy and eggs should be kept in the fridge door for easy access.

4. True or False? After freezing your bread, you can make your sandwich with the frozen slices and it will thaw by the time lunch rolls around.

5. True or False? You should keep nut butters in a cool, dark, dry place for longest shelf life.

