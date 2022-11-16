(MASS APPEAL) – The transmission of food-borne bacteria during the holidays can be prevented fairly easily but only if you know the simple steps to take. Carrie Taylor, Big Y Registered Dietitian, is here with a fun quiz putting you and I to the test to ensure we have a safe holiday.

Foodborne Illness is a Serious Risk for Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year in the United States.

The holidays are the perfect time to inadvertently make the ones you love sick due to how you handle food. That’s why it’s so important to do your part and learn all you can about food safety.

What’s the best way to defrost a turkey?

On the counter overnight.

In the oven.

Unwrapped in the sink.

In the refrigerator.

Answer- In the refrigerator.

True or False? You should always rinse the turkey prior to cooking.

Answer- False. There’s no need to wash the outside or inside of the turkey before prepping.

How can you tell when the turkey is done?

When the drumstick is loose and wiggles off.

When the thermometer pops up.

When an instant-read food thermometer reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the flesh is no longer pink.

Answer- Using an instant-read food thermometer.

True or False? Stuffing the bird is best.

Answer- False. The best practice is to cook stuffing and turkey separate.

How long can hot and cold foods be left out on a buffet?

The entire party.

4 hours.

2 hours.

1 hour.

Answer- 2 hours.

What is the best way to warm up leftovers?

Why warm them up?

In a microwave until warm.

On the stove.

Which ever method you prefer, as long as they reach at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit with an instant-read thermometer.

Answer- To at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

How long do you have to eat or store leftovers in the freezer?

Until you finish them.

A week.

5 days after Thanksgiving.

3-4 days after they are made.

Answer- 3-4 days after they are prepared.

True or False? The #1 thing everyone can do to prevent a foodborne illness outbreak at their holiday party is to properly wash their hands.

Answer- True.

