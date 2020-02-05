Fossil fun with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Here’s one fact the Springfield Museums has proven to us – science is fun! Jenny Powers from the Springfield Museums joined us with a collection of fossils and rocks to play a game, essentially “Fossil or Not Fossil.”

Powers started by showing us an actual dinosaur fossil – a birdlike footprint in a rock. Then we sorted through her collection, which included teeth, shells, minerals and more.

The “Fossil or Not Fossil” activity is something you can do right now at the Springfield Museums and Powers noted that they have a new exhibit, “Dinosaur Train,” that examines paleontology, life science and more. For more information visit SpringfieldMuseums.org.