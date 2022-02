BOSTON (SHNS) - A bill targeting drug costs that the Senate plans to take up next week would cap the cost of insulin at $25 a month for consumers, one of a series of measures that a senator behind the legislation said are aimed at boosting access and accountability in the pharmaceutical system.

Sen. Cindy Friedman said the bill (S 2651), scheduled for debate next Thursday, would also require state licensure of pharmacy benefit managers, impose new oversight on drug companies and take steps to help independent pharmacies withstand competitive pressure from larger operations.