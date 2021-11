BOSTON (SHNS) - Fifty Maine lawmakers from both sides of the aisle sent a letter Tuesday to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker calling on him to walk away from the controversial transmission corridor intended to carry hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine for Massachusetts' benefit and pushed back on his analysis of Maine's vote to undermine the project.

A key pillar in Baker's climate policy portfolio, the New England Clean Energy Connect project was essentially rejected by Maine voters on the Nov. 2 ballot, but legal and regulatory challenges are underway as Central Maine Power Company attempts to salvage the project it and its parent company has already spent nearly $500 million to build.